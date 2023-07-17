Wildwood holds line on property taxes but residents to see higher fees

A proposed $89.5-million Wildwood city budget would not boost the property tax rate, but residents may face fee hikes.

City Manager Jason McHugh presented the 2023-24 proposed budget Monday to commissioners. The budget is scheduled for final adoption in late September after two public hearings and before the next fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

The proposed budget calls for a property tax rate of about $2.83 per $1,000 assessed valuation, down about 5.7 percent from this year’s rate of $3.

Calculated at the rolled-back rate, it would allow the city to collect the same amount of revenue as this year excluding new construction. The rolled-back rate is not considered an increase or decrease.

At the proposed rate, the city would collect $17.8 million in property taxes, a $3.5-million increase due to growth. The owner of a home assessed at $400,000 would pay $1,131.48 in city taxes, down $68.52 from this year’s bill.

Wildwood also would receive $665,200 more in utility service taxes, $1.4 million more in franchise fees and $743,170 more in state revenue sharing.

The city is expected to receive $4.6 million in franchise fees from water, gas, refuse collection and other providers, $3.3 million in utility service taxes and $3 million in state revenue sharing.

Proposed rate increases are 4 percent for water, both potable and reused, and 25 percent for wastewater. Wildwood would receive $4.1 million in water revenue and $8.2 million in wastewater revenue.

The hefty wastewater fee hike will help pay for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment plant and building a new plant next to it. Those two projects will increase the wastewater capacity to six million gallons daily.

Mayor Ed Wolf said he hopes holding the line on property taxes will help residents tolerate the fee increases.

“Maybe this is a little salve for that wound,” he said.

Total expenditures would be up about 49 percent from this year’s amount of $60.1 million. They include $31.2 million in operating expenses plus capital projects such as $10 million for upgrading the wastewater treatment plant, $6.9 million for other wastewater projects including lift stations and sewer lines, $7.5 million in Millennium Park improvements and $7.6 million for a downtown parking ramp.

Consolidation of the public works and utilities departments also is recommended in the proposed budget along with 18 new positions. They include eight utilities workers, three police officers, two parks employees and one each for public works, finance, human resources, development services and information technology.

Equipment purchases next year may include a 12-yard dump truck, seven Ford F250 pickup trucks, four Ford F150 pickup trucks and various pumps.

The proposed budget includes replacement vests for police officers. Police Chief Randy Parmer said the current vests generated complaints about back aches and the new vests offer improved weight distribution for the 20 to 30 pounds of equipment normally carried by officers.

Wildwood also may have to spend $531,555 to bring its employee salaries up to market rates, according to Rob Williamson of Evergreen Consulting, who presented the results of a salary and compensation study his firm completed this year.

He recommended converting to a “hybrid parity” system, which considers both market rates and employee longevity in calculating pay grades.

Williamson said the city is 11.5 percent below market rates for minimum salaries and 27 percent below the market for some positions such as water operators.

He said those numbers make it more difficult for Wildwood to compete for job applicants.