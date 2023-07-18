80.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Alligator catching some sun in The Villages

By Staff Report

This stunning alligator was all eyes as he headed to the shore to sun himself in The Villages. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

Alligator peeking out of water in The Villages
Alligator peeking out of water in The Villages

