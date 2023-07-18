Bond revoked for DUI suspect caught driving with another open bottle of Fireball

Bond has been revoked for a drunk driving suspect caught driving with another open bottle of Fireball whiskey in her vehicle.

Kathy Michelle Cain, 60, who had been living in the Sugarberry Villas in the Village of Hammock at Fenney, was arrested in March after her Lincoln SUV hit a pole at the Sumter County Library at Pinellas Plaza. A “large, opened bottle of Fireball whiskey” was spotted in the SUV’s center console. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

While she was free on $1,000 bond and her driving privileges were suspended, Cain was arrested on another charge of driving under the influence. Cain, who is now living at The Mark at Wildwood, had been driving a blue Land Rover SUV on the night of June 30 on County Road 466 when a Wildwood police officer noticed she did not have her headlights on. During a traffic stop at a nearby Aldi’s grocery store, the officer quickly concluded that Cain was driving impaired and learned that her license had been suspended due to the previous DUI arrest. She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample. A half-empty bottle of Fireball whiskey was spotted on the passenger seat of the SUV. Another empty Fireball bottle was found on the passenger side floorboard. She was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. She was ticketed for an open container violation. She was released on $15,000 bond.

The Portsmouth, Ohio native was taken into custody again on Monday after a judge ordered that her bond be revoked as a result of the second arrest while she was out on bond. She was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.