To the Editor:

There is no question the flowers in the common areas are attractive and certainly help sell houses. There is also little question that if the Developer had to spend the money to replace them, the frequency of changing them would be reduced. It’s easy to spend other people’s money and that is precisely what is going on with the common area flowers.

The Deputy District Manager’s comment that when a frost damages the flowers, “It’s the first thing we hear about,” is simply disingenuous and, frankly, hard to believe. Further, the frost is going to damage the flowers regardless of their age.

Robin deTurk

Village of St. James