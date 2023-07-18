86.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Local horse trainer arrested after allegedly breaking bedroom window

By Staff Report
Paula Canaday

A local horse trainer was arrested after allegedly breaking a bedroom window in the middle of the night.

A neighbor contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at about midnight Saturday reporting a woman who was “yelling and honking her vehicle’s horn” at a residence in Coleman. When no one answered the door, the woman went around to the back of the home and broke a bedroom window.

A deputy arrived on the scene and found 55-year-old Paula Canaday of Wildwood, who was “holding a large metal pry bar” and “appeared to be intoxicated,” according to the arrest report. When asked why she was at the residence, she said she was hoping to see a man who lived there. The deputy found that a bedroom window had been broken.

Canaday is the owner and operator of Canaday Show Horses in Oxford. She trains horses at her facility on County Road 475.

Canaday was arrested on charges of possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and prowling. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

