Tuesday, July 18, 2023
My maintenance rate keeps going up and now you want to cut back the flowers?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I do not want to see the flowers schedule cut back.
My maintenance fee has been going up and up the nine years I’ve lived here.
The way the property is kept up and maintained was pointed out to me before bought our home and came here. I’m already upset with my rates going up the way they are. Now you’re threatening me to change the beauty of my town. The Villages was presented to me as a different kind of place that The Villages organization was proud of and did things to make it that way like the flowers and special type of lamp posts and signage to set us off from the average town and now it seems as though all you want to do is make more money from us by raising any rates you can and lowering our standards.

Larry Days
Village of Collier

 

