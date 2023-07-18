86.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Robert McCallister

By Staff Report
Robert (Bob) McCallister (82) of The Villages Florida, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2023.

Bob is survived by his wife Sherry, his children Tammy Brown, Susan Bracken (Sean Bracken), and Bob McCallister (Mary McCallister). His grandchildren Christopher Brown (Karole Brown), Matthew Brown, Brandon McCallister, Grace Bracken and Sean Bracken, and his great-grandchildren Kade Brown, Benjyamin Brown, and Khamryn Brown.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.

Interment will be on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Florida National Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513.

