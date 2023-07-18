Villager’s son driving for DoorDash arrested after fast food worker calls cops

A Villager’s son driving for DoorDash was arrested after a fast food drive-through attendant called law enforcement.

An employee at the Hardee’s restaurant in Leesburg was working just past midnight on Sunday when 36-year-old Mark Regan of the Village of Hawkins pulled through the drive-through lane in a Mazda sedan, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The Hardee’s employee spotted an open bottle of liquor in Regan’s car and advised him to pull over to a parking spot in the restaurant. The Hardee’s employee suggested Regan should call someone to pick him up. Regan’s car remained in the nearby parking spot for a few minutes, but when Regan attempted to drive away, the fast-food worker called 911.

An officer approached Regan’s car and spotted a red DoorDash bag on the floorboard. Regan confirmed he drives for the food delivery company. The officer also saw the open liquor bottle and it appeared Regan had been drinking. He was asked for his driver’s license, but Regan ceased making eye contact with the officer. A wallet containing Regan’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was found in the car.

Regan performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .309 and .317 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

In June, Regan was placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service in a hit-and-run crash. He had been driving a Mazda sedan on May 1 when he rear-ended a trailer being towed by a truck in the area of State Road 44 and Powell Road. His father helped police track him down.