Wildwood woman with history of arrests jailed on trespassing charge

A Wildwood woman with a history of arrests was jailed on a trespassing charge after refusing to leave a residence where she was not wanted.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon Sunday to a home in Coleman after 34-year-old Makayla Sharday Grady repeatedly refused requests for her to leave, according to an arrest report.

The homeowner said Grady had been “dropped off the night before and began causing problems all day long,” according to the report.

Grady, who had been arrested in 2021 when she was found sleeping in a vacant house and was arrested last year in connection with a report of loud music, was taken into custody on a charge of trespassing. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.