Allamanda Recreation Center Gladiola Card Room to be closed

The Allamanda Recreation Center Gladiola Card Room will be closed for maintenance Friday, July 21, through Thursday, July 27.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Allamanda Recreation at (352) 750-1941.
The Allamanda Recreation Center Gladiola Card Room will be closed for maintenance Friday, July 21, through Thursday, July 27.
If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Allamanda Recreation at (352) 750-1941.
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.