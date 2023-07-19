91.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
type here...

Allamanda Recreation Center Gladiola Card Room to be closed

By Staff Report

The Allamanda Recreation Center Gladiola Card Room will be closed for maintenance Friday, July 21, through Thursday, July 27.

If you have any questions or need additional information, please contact Allamanda Recreation at (352) 750-1941.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

My maintenance rate keeps going up and now you want to cut back the flowers?

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his maintenance assessment has been going up and now there is talk about cutting back on the flowers.

It’s easy to spend other people’s money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident makes the point that it’s easy to spend other people’s money.

Maybe we could make some reductions on the flowers

A Village of St. Johns resident is in favor of looking at some possible reductions on the flowers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who really benefits every time the flowers are changed?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering who benefits from changing the flowers so frequently in The Villages.

Let’s go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was

A resident of the La Cresenta Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping we can, “Go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was.”

Photos