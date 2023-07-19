CDD 6 supervisors set to discuss future of anonymous complaints

The Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors is set to discuss the future of anonymous complaints.

The CDD 6 board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

In June, residents of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter filled the meeting room and called for an end to the anonymous complaint process, which they said violates a fundamental principle enshrined in American society – the right to face an accuser. They also said the anonymous complaint process has sown seeds of suspicion in once harmonious neighborhoods.

Community Development District 5 was the first to end the anonymous complaint process and supervisors have been very happy with the results. Community Development District 2 earlier this year agreed to end anonymous complaints and has been entrenched in the sod vs. stone controversy which has wreaked havoc in a villa community, thanks to an anonymous complainer.

