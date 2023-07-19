Congressman ready to offer help with constituents’ passport problems

A constituent contacted my office as she applied for her daughter’s passport as she had an upcoming mission trip scheduled in three days.

After my staff reached out to the National Passport Information Center on her behalf, she received the passport in the mail the day before her trip.

Constituent services is a critical element of our Congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape.

We are here to serve you.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.