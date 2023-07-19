85.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Frances Hinds Whitman

By Staff Report

Frances Hinds Whitman, age 82, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023, surrounded by love.

Fran was born on March 27, 1941, to her parents, Louis and Louise Hinds of Chiefland, Florida. She was one of five children.Fran was a social, active woman who was passionate about many different hobbies. She loved line dancing and taught it for several years. Her many hobbies kept her busy as well as making many friends along the way. She loved making jewelry, painting rocks, cardio drumming, Samba and Zentangle. Fran loved expressing herself through different art forms

Fran was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, as well as a granddaughter, Tiffany Ricks Tate.

She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Tim Whitman, as well as her daughters: Rene Ricks (Steve), Regena Panek (Rich), Teresa Bach (Greg Miller), her grandchildren: Travis (Addy), Tara Paris, Amanda Green, Kristy Green, Jessica Bach Willis (Brandon), her great grandchildren: Gracie and Ella Tate, Eydie and Emjay Parks, Eyan Paris and Elayna Ricks, Ellis Hibbs, Jayden Green and Nolan Willis.

Her family and friends will always remember her bright smile and infectious laugh, as well as the light she brought to all that knew her.Her husband, Tim, would like to thank the many friends and family that supported Fran during her illness, as well as The Villages Hospice House for their loving care and attention when Fran needed it the most.A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Fenney Recreation Center in the Butterfly Room from 5:30pm – 8:00pm, with remembrances of Fran being held at 7pm.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in Fran’s name to The Villages Hospice House, (cornerstonehospice.org)

