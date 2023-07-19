Local health departments remind residents to guard against mosquito-borne illnesses

The Florida Department of Health in the tri-county area is cautioning residents to guard against mosquito-borne illness.

There were recently four confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County. All individuals have been treated and have recovered. Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes. Residents throughout the state should take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations, and wearing long pants and shirts when possible – especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active.

In Florida, Malaria is transmitted through infected Anopheles mosquitoes. The cause of malaria in these cases has been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species. Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Individuals in this area with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache should seek immediate medical attention.