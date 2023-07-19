Nervous driver turns ‘extremely hostile’ during traffic stop

A nervous driver turned “extremely hostile” during a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Michael Vines, 51, of Lady Lake, was driving a blue Dodge pickup at 11 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over for an unreadable license plate on the truck, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Vines was “extremely hostile” and raised his voice, accusing the police officer of “targeting” him. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs. The officer noted that Vines became “increasingly more nervous.”

A container which held methamphetamine was found in the truck.

Vines, who had been arrested in 2021 after allegedly pulling a gun on his live-in lady friend, was arrested on a third degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.