85.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
type here...

Nervous driver turns ‘extremely hostile’ during traffic stop

By Staff Report
Michael Vines
Michael Vines

A nervous driver turned “extremely hostile” during a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Michael Vines, 51, of Lady Lake, was driving a blue Dodge pickup at 11 p.m. Monday when he was pulled over for an unreadable license plate on the truck, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

Vines was “extremely hostile” and raised his voice, accusing the police officer of “targeting” him. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs. The officer noted that Vines became “increasingly more nervous.”

A container which held methamphetamine was found in the truck.

Vines, who had been arrested in 2021 after allegedly pulling a gun on his live-in lady friend, was arrested on a third degree felony charge of possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

My maintenance rate keeps going up and now you want to cut back the flowers?

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his maintenance assessment has been going up and now there is talk about cutting back on the flowers.

It’s easy to spend other people’s money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident makes the point that it’s easy to spend other people’s money.

Maybe we could make some reductions on the flowers

A Village of St. Johns resident is in favor of looking at some possible reductions on the flowers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who really benefits every time the flowers are changed?

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is wondering who benefits from changing the flowers so frequently in The Villages.

Let’s go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was

A resident of the La Cresenta Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, is hoping we can, “Go back to making The Villages the friendly community it once was.”

Photos