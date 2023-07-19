94.1 F
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Uncovered lawn trailers creating a hazard

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I have written to two local representatives about lawn trailers and debris coming out when they are driving, especially on main roads creating an obstacle course on the road. Neither one has responded.
So here I am. If 18-wheel tractor trailers and dump trucks are required to have tarps to prevent debris from coming out, why is there no regulation(s) requiring small trailers to have the same requirement? Don’t you think it might avoid a vehicle from swerving into a different lane and possibly causing an accident and/or injury?

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

