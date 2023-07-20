CDD 9 splits on 5 percent decrease in maintenance assessment

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has split 3-2 on a 5 percent decrease in the maintenance assessment rate paid by residents.

CDD 9 supervisors voted on the measure Thursday afternoon during a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Supervisor Don “Smoke” Hickman pointed out that reducing the maintenance assessment was a bad idea as the Project Wide Advisory Committee continues to absorb a bigger and bigger chunk of CDD 9’s budget

“I am quite concerned with PWAC and the bridge, I mean, the island, and I am afraid it’s going to cost us more than we thought,” Hickman said of the long-delayed project aimed at shoring up the islands that support Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

Hickman pointed out that CDD 9 does not have a balanced budget and said he feared the long-term repercussions of chipping away at reserve funding. He said a 5 percent decrease would send the wrong message.

“It’s like giving a rebate to residents out of the reserve fund,” Hickman said.

CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer agreed that the 5 percent decrease dents the reserves and doesn’t make a major impact on residents.

“It’s more of a feel good thing. The neighborhood isn’t going to stand up and cheer because they have a little extra money to go out to lunch,” Reimer said.

Ultimately, Hickman and Reimer were outnumbered by supervisors who favored the 5 percent decrease.

The final approval of the CDD 9 budget is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.