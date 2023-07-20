94.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 20, 2023
type here...

CDD 9 splits on 5 percent decrease in maintenance assessment

By Meta Minton

The Community Development District 9 Board of Supervisors has split 3-2 on a 5 percent decrease in the maintenance assessment rate paid by residents.

CDD 9 supervisors voted on the measure Thursday afternoon during a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Supervisor Don “Smoke” Hickman pointed out that reducing the maintenance assessment was a bad idea as the Project Wide Advisory Committee continues to absorb a bigger and bigger chunk of CDD 9’s budget

“I am quite concerned with PWAC and the bridge, I mean, the island, and I am afraid it’s going to cost us more than we thought,” Hickman said of the long-delayed project aimed at shoring up the islands that support Morse Boulevard bridge at Lake Sumter.

Hickman pointed out that CDD 9 does not have a balanced budget and said he feared the long-term repercussions of chipping away at reserve funding. He said a 5 percent decrease would send the wrong message.

“It’s like giving a rebate to residents out of the reserve fund,” Hickman said.

CDD 9 Chairman Jack Reimer agreed that the 5 percent decrease dents the reserves and doesn’t make a major impact on residents.

“It’s more of a feel good thing. The neighborhood isn’t going to stand up and cheer because they have a little extra money to go out to lunch,” Reimer said.

Ultimately, Hickman and Reimer were outnumbered by supervisors who favored the 5 percent decrease.

The final approval of the CDD 9 budget is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

DeSantis or Trump in 2024?

A reader weighs in the on the question of supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis or former President Trump in 2024. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The ponds in The Villages look terrible

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the ponds in The Villages look terrible.

I don’t live in The Villages but I love the flowers

A non-resident of The Villages loves the flowers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown as they brighten an often gloomy world.

Uncovered lawn trailers creating a hazard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that uncovered lawn trailers are creating a hazard on the roadways.

What is the cost of the flowers?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the exact cost of the flowers in The Villages.

Photos