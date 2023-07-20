87 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 20, 2023
type here...

Constance Incorvati

By Staff Report
Constance Margaret Incorvati
Constance Margaret Incorvati

Constance Margaret Donaldson Incorvati of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully Saturday, July 8, 2023. Born in Newton Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Edward D. Parent and Ingar Marie Petrain. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Donaldson.

She was a loving mother and wife. She will be dearly missed by her husband Ernest N. Incorvati and by her four children, Steve Donaldson and his wife Nancy, Lori Townes and her husband Jeffrey, Edward Donaldson Jr and his wife Valerie, Elizabeth DiBona and her husband Chris. She had ten grandchildren who loved her dearly. Douglas, Caroline, Julia, Abi, Nathalie, Christopher, Josh, Tia, Alec and Lydia.

Services will be held in Massachusetts with dates to be announced. She will be laid to rest with Edward H. Donaldson at the Bourne National Cemetery.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Uncovered lawn trailers creating a hazard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that uncovered lawn trailers are creating a hazard on the roadways.

What is the cost of the flowers?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the exact cost of the flowers in The Villages.

Busy neighborhood streets inviting potential accidents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident warns that some busy neighborhood streets are inviting potential accidents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My maintenance rate keeps going up and now you want to cut back the flowers?

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his maintenance assessment has been going up and now there is talk about cutting back on the flowers.

It’s easy to spend other people’s money

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident makes the point that it’s easy to spend other people’s money.

Photos