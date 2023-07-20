Constance Incorvati

Constance Margaret Donaldson Incorvati of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully Saturday, July 8, 2023. Born in Newton Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Edward D. Parent and Ingar Marie Petrain. She was the wife of the late Edward H. Donaldson.

She was a loving mother and wife. She will be dearly missed by her husband Ernest N. Incorvati and by her four children, Steve Donaldson and his wife Nancy, Lori Townes and her husband Jeffrey, Edward Donaldson Jr and his wife Valerie, Elizabeth DiBona and her husband Chris. She had ten grandchildren who loved her dearly. Douglas, Caroline, Julia, Abi, Nathalie, Christopher, Josh, Tia, Alec and Lydia.

Services will be held in Massachusetts with dates to be announced. She will be laid to rest with Edward H. Donaldson at the Bourne National Cemetery.