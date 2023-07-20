94.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 20, 2023
type here...

DeSantis or Trump in 2024?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I love that Gov. DeSantis is our governor and want him to stay here, at least for another term.
I know how effective President Trump was when he was in office. With the total mess our United States is in currently, our next president has got to be a fearless, fair leader to regain what world standing we have lost and will continue to lose under this current administration.
Under President Trump’s leadership I believe he can accomplish that goal and much more while helping Americans prosper once again. If President Trump was not a candidate for 2024 election, I would vote for Gov. DeSantis.
As a side note I only wish President Trump would quit disparaging Gov. DeSantis. He is his governor also!

Sharon Winchester
Summerfield

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The ponds in The Villages look terrible

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the ponds in The Villages look terrible.

I don’t live in The Villages but I love the flowers

A non-resident of The Villages loves the flowers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown as they brighten an often gloomy world.

Uncovered lawn trailers creating a hazard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that uncovered lawn trailers are creating a hazard on the roadways.

What is the cost of the flowers?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the exact cost of the flowers in The Villages.

Busy neighborhood streets inviting potential accidents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident warns that some busy neighborhood streets are inviting potential accidents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos