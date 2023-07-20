DeSantis or Trump in 2024?

To the Editor:

I love that Gov. DeSantis is our governor and want him to stay here, at least for another term.

I know how effective President Trump was when he was in office. With the total mess our United States is in currently, our next president has got to be a fearless, fair leader to regain what world standing we have lost and will continue to lose under this current administration.

Under President Trump’s leadership I believe he can accomplish that goal and much more while helping Americans prosper once again. If President Trump was not a candidate for 2024 election, I would vote for Gov. DeSantis.

As a side note I only wish President Trump would quit disparaging Gov. DeSantis. He is his governor also!

Sharon Winchester

Summerfield