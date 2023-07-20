Homeowner could face $500 daily fines for displaying little white cross

A couple in The Villages could face $500 daily fines if they display a little white cross at their home.

Joseph and Monika Finch of 3528 Valiant Court in the Village of Hillsborough ran afoul of Community Standards this past November in connection with a little white cross on display in their yard. After a visit from Community Standards, the couple removed the cross and were back in compliance.

However, the Finchs put the little white cross back in their yard and were paid another visit in June by Community Standards.

Th couple, who bought the home in 2014 and were its original owners, eventually were persuaded to move the little white cross up under the eaves at the front entrance to their home and are currently in compliance.

However, the couple’s property was the subject of a public hearing Thursday afternoon in front of the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors.

Joseph Finch, who served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1991, testified before the board and said the U.S. Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and therefore they should be allowed to display their little white cross. The Vietnam War veteran, who flew missions over Cambodia and Laos and was later involved in the invasion of Nicaragua, objected to Community Standards’ assertion that the cross is considered a lawn ornament.

“It’s a symbol of my faith. It’s not a lawn ornament,” said the retired lieutenant colonel.

His neighbor, Tom Brigham, agreed and also testified before the board.

“The cross is not a lawn ornament or lawn art. It’s a statement of religious belief. As such, it is not covered by the restriction. It’s a religious statement,” Brigham said.

However, the CDD 10 supervisors were unmoved by the testimony. They voted unanimously to classify the Finchs as repeat offenders. That means the CDD 10 board is empowered to immediately impose enhanced fines if the cross is put back on display.

Having been branded a repeat violator, the Finchs could face an immediate fine of $500 and daily fines of $500 if they dare to defy the board’s ruling.

The most famous little white cross in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown remains on display at the home of Wayne and Bonnie Anderson in the Village of Tamarind Grove as they fight on with their court case.