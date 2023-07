To the Editor:

I think the flowers should continue to be changed out 4 times a year. Their beauty adds so much to the thoroughfares. I don’t live in The Villages but I can honestly say, the gorgeous flowers were the first thing I noticed on my first trip there. And I continue to enjoy them each trip. There’s nothing worse than being at a stoplight or stop sign and look over at dying flowers. Please continue to brighten an often gloomy world.

Deborah Carr

Lake Panasoffkee