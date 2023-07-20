Owen Hochreiter

75.3 F
By Staff Report
The Villages – Owen John Hochreiter, 87, passed away in Machiasport, Maine, on Monday July 3, 2023, with his family by his side. Owen was born in New York City on August 17, 1935, the son of Joseph and Margaret (Brown) Hochreiter.

Owen graduated from Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains, NY, class of 1953; received his Bachelors in business from Miami University, Oxford, OH, in 1957; and served as an officer in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-1961. He enjoyed a long career with The New Yorker magazine, completing his tenure as Advertising Sales Director. He went on to serve as Eastern Advertising Sales Manager for Links, a golf magazine out of Hilton Head Island, SC. Owen was an avid golfer and was a member of Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, NY and Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, NY.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 61 years, Joan (Long) Hochreiter, three daughters, Ann Crispino and husband, Gerald, of Machiasport, ME; Susan Hochreiter of Woodbury, CT; and Elizabeth O’Hara and husband, John, of New Canaan, CT; ten grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many friends.

Owen was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was one of the “good guys” who will be sorely missed.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Mays Funeral Home, Calais and Eastport, ME.

