Speeding a big contributor in crashes in Florida

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, announced the kick-off of “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign. FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors.

Preliminary data from the FLHSMV shows more than 13,296 crashes in 2022 in Florida involving speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding contributed to 10.5 percent of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 fatalities.

As you travel, here are some tips to stay safe on Florida’s roadways this summer:

Anticipate increased traffic during peak travel periods. Plan ahead and give yourself ample drive time.

Buckle up and make sure all passengers are buckled up the entire trip.

Slow down in construction zones. Keep in mind that construction increases during the summer season.

No matter how eager you are to reach your destination, speeding and driving aggressively is dangerous. Stay patient and give other road users plenty of space.

If you observe aggressive driving, do not engage with the other driver. Dial *FHP (*347) or 911 for local law enforcement.