92.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, July 20, 2023
type here...

Speeding a big contributor in crashes in Florida

By Villages-News Editorial

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, announced the kick-off of “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign. FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors.

Preliminary data from the FLHSMV shows more than 13,296 crashes in 2022 in Florida involving speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding contributed to 10.5 percent of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 fatalities.

As you travel, here are some tips to stay safe on Florida’s roadways this summer:

  • Anticipate increased traffic during peak travel periods. Plan ahead and give yourself ample drive time.
  • Buckle up and make sure all passengers are buckled up the entire trip.
  • Slow down in construction zones. Keep in mind that construction increases during the summer season.
  • No matter how eager you are to reach your destination, speeding and driving aggressively is dangerous. Stay patient and give other road users plenty of space.

If you observe aggressive driving, do not engage with the other driver. Dial *FHP (*347) or 911 for local law enforcement.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

I don’t live in The Villages but I love the flowers

A non-resident of The Villages loves the flowers in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown as they brighten an often gloomy world.

Uncovered lawn trailers creating a hazard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that uncovered lawn trailers are creating a hazard on the roadways.

What is the cost of the flowers?

A Village of De La Vista resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders about the exact cost of the flowers in The Villages.

Busy neighborhood streets inviting potential accidents

A Village of Polo Ridge resident warns that some busy neighborhood streets are inviting potential accidents. Read his Letter to the Editor.

My maintenance rate keeps going up and now you want to cut back the flowers?

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says his maintenance assessment has been going up and now there is talk about cutting back on the flowers.

Photos