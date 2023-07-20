Sumterville woman bound to see boyfriend nabbed after stopping for pee break

A Sumterville woman bound to see her boyfriend was nabbed after stopping for a pee break.

Michelle Lynn Gill, 48, was found in the wee hours Wednesday when her black sport utility vehicle was parked in front of a closed business at Old School Plaza in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Gill told a deputy that she had stopped to urinate. She said she was traveling from Sumter County to meet with her boyfriend in Marion County. Her speech was slurred and it appeared she had been drinking.

She initially agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but later told the deputy she was unable to complete one of the exercises due to an injury to her foot. She also incorrectly recited the alphabet. She refused to provide a breath sample.

An open Fireball whiskey container was found in the vehicle along with an open container of Mike’s Hard Lemonade.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.