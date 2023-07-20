94.7 F
Village of Hadley resident will be returning to Architectural Review Committee

By Meta Minton

A Village of Hadley resident will be returning to the Architectural Review Committee.

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on Thursday agreed to appoint Tom Hosken as an alternate representative to the ARC.

This will be familiar territory for Hosken, who previously served for more than four years on the ARC. The bulk of that time he was CDD 7’s primary representative.

The mission of the ARC is to maintain the high quality and consistency of the aesthetics and design of the residences and home sites found throughout The Villages.

Hosken previously served on the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District.

