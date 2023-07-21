92.5 F
The Villages
Friday, July 21, 2023
Leader of RV owners club in The Villages insists on being good neighbors

By Meta Minton

One of the major recreation vehicle clubs in The Villages has successfully lobbied officials to reject their plan to limit driveway time to 48 hours.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors had planned to reduce the time for RV parking from 72 hours to 48 hours.

However, Bernie Harchar, president of Family Motor Couch Association in The Villages, has convinced CDD 5 supervisors to keep the 72-hour rule in place.

He said RV owners need that much time to clean up their RVs after a trip and prep them for storage.

In return, Harchar has promised to enhance educational efforts so the members of the club understand the importance of adhering to the deed restrictions governing RVs. He also said the club will apply peer pressure to members who does not adhere to the guidelines.

“If somebody does not follow the rules they should be held accountable. One of our mottos is ‘be good neighbors,’” Harchar said.

He also thanked CDD supervisors for their willingness to listen to the concerns of the RV owners.

