Village of Duval golfer gets hole-in-one

By Staff Report

A Village of Duval man celebrated after getting a hole-in-one.

David Cochran shows off his golf ball after getting a hole-in-one.

David Cochran scored the lucky ace Wednesday at Hole #6 at the Volusia Executive Golf Course.
