Village of Duval golfer gets hole-in-one

A Village of Duval man celebrated after getting a hole-in-one.
David Cochran scored the lucky ace Wednesday at Hole #6 at the Volusia Executive Golf Course.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
