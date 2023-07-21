Villager driving with flat tires and missing bumper arrested on a DUI charge

A Villager driving with flat tires and a missing front bumper was arrested on a drunk driving charge.

Kathy Ann McCloy, 65, who splits her time between Spring Hill, Tenn. and her home in the Emmalee Villas in the Village of Mallory Square, was driving a red 2019 Chevy Equinox with Tennessee license plates at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when she caught the attention of a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy. The front bumper was missing, “all four tires were popped,” and the front tires had been “driven down to the rim,” according to the arrest report. She had been involved in a crash in Marion County which was being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

It appeared McCloy had been drinking. The Michigan native struggled through field sobriety exercises. She agreed to provide a breath sample, but did not properly submit to the test. She was taken to Trailwinds ER and once she was medically cleared, she was taken to the Sumter County Detention Center.

McCloy, who has owned her villa since 2011, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.