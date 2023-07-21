Villager’s troubled son taken into custody at Sawgrass Grove Market

A Villager’s troubled son was taken into custody at Sawgrass Grove Market.

Mark Regan, 36, of the Village of Hawkins, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. Friday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a probation violation.

The Philadelphia native was bailed out of the Lake County Jail on Monday afternoon following his arrest in the wee hours Sunday on a charge of driving under the influence. Because he is already on probation, Regan was re-arrested when he was found at Sawgrass Grove and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Regan had been driving for DoorDash when he pulled through a Leesburg Hardee’s drive-through lane in a Mazda sedan, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The Hardee’s employee spotted an open bottle of liquor in Regan’s car and advised him to pull over to a parking spot in the restaurant. The Hardee’s employee suggested Regan should call someone to pick him up. Regan’s car remained in the nearby parking spot for a few minutes, but when Regan attempted to drive away, the fast-food worker called 911.

An officer approached Regan’s car and spotted a red DoorDash bag on the floorboard. Regan confirmed he drives for the food delivery company. The officer also saw the open liquor bottle and it appeared Regan had been drinking. He was asked for his driver’s license, but Regan ceased making eye contact with the officer. A wallet containing Regan’s Pennsylvania driver’s license was found in the car.

Regan performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .309 and .317 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

In June, Regan was placed on probation for six months and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service in a hit-and-run case. He had been driving a Mazda sedan on May 1 when he rear-ended a trailer being towed by a truck in the area of State Road 44 and Powell Road. His father helped police track him down.