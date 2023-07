To the Editor:

I agree, there is no need to replace the flowers four times a year. Yes, we did have a frost last year that killed the flowers. That is not a common thing and caused an unscheduled flower replacement. It is time The Villages start thinking and working on ways to reduce costs and still maintain the quality of the lifestyle. Residents are getting hit with price increases on all sides and we are not all millionaires.

Robert Setterlund

Village of Hemingway