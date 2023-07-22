Congressman Webster votes for bill aimed at improving air travel

Congressman Daniel Webster has voted to pass H.R. 3935, the Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act.

The bipartisan legislation, developed by the House Transportation Committee of which Webster is a senior member, will reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration for the next five years.

“This important legislation will streamline and improve FAA operations for safer and more efficient air travel,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “I’m pleased that this bill also focuses on enhancing passenger experience, increases transparency and invests in the development of new technologies that will create jobs and modernize air travel. It’s crucial that the U.S. remains competitive in this vital economic sector, and I hope the U.S. Senate takes it up soon.”

Highlights of H.R. 3935, which passed with bipartisan support:

· Restructures the FAA, streamlines their rulemaking processes and closes rulemaking projects no longer applicable.

· Improves the air traffic control system and infrastructure and takes action to enhance the passenger experience.

· Provides avenues for safe expansion of drone operations, including requiring FAA to produce rules for beyond visual line of sight operations.

· Re-establishes the Aviation Workforce Development (AWD) grant programs to attract pilots and mechanics, while also expanding the program to manufacturers.

· Invests critical funding for the Airport Improvement Program and increases flexibility of use of funds by cutting red tape.

·Addresses recent runway incursion incidents by implementing new technologies and focuses on resolving underlying surface safety risks.