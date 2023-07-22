93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 22, 2023
type here...

DeSantis hellbent on rolling back freedoms of Floridians

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Instead of focusing on issues that matter to everyday Floridians, Ron DeSantis has remained hellbent on zeroing in on rolling back the freedoms of Floridians to make decisions about their own bodies, to read certain books in schools, and to learn about our full history. Florida’s new standards for teaching American history are nothing but a political stunt meant to push propaganda on our children and whitewash our country’s long, painful history with slavery and systemic racism.
Serving our children lies and propaganda to advance a political agenda is antithetical to everything we stand for as Americans. Just as our children deserve to know that our country was founded on the ideal that all people are created equal, they also deserve to learn about our country’s history with slavery and systemic racism. If our history has taught us one thing, it’s that learning and reflecting upon our past will allow us to truly form a more perfect union.
As Vice President Harris said Friday, we will not stand idly by while MAGA extremists take away our freedoms and push forward revisionist history curriculums that are ignorant of the struggles that Black Americans experience in this country. The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear that we will continue to fight for all our freedoms, including the freedom to teach our children a full and accurate history of our nation.

Jaime Harrison
Democratic National Committee Chair

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need Florida-Friendly Landscaping

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita couple contends that Florida-Friendly Landscaping could cut down on the expense of flowers in The Villages.

Neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We are not all millionaires

A Village of Hemingway resident says Villagers are getting hit with many price increases and it’s time to look at reducing costs.

The Villages brought this mess upon themselves

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages “brought this mess upon themselves” with regard to deed compliance. He offers some suggestions.

DeSantis or Trump in 2024?

A reader weighs in the on the question of supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis or former President Trump in 2024. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos