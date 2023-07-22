88.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 22, 2023
Lady Lake officials meet with residents in wake of fatal shooting of 20-year-old

By Staff Report
Lady Lake officials met recently with residents concerned about a fatal shooting in their neighborhood.

Commissioner John Gourlie, Town Manager William Lawrence and Interim Police Chief Steven Hunt met with residents concerned about the death of 20-year-old Bryson Leverette of Leesburg, who was found fatally wounded last month in the 100 block of Caroline Street. 

“It really helped to hear resident concerns. We will be researching further and coming up with strategies to improve the quality of life in this neighborhood,” the town manager said.

Chief Hunt added the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Detective Matt Duryea continues to investigate the June 30 homicide. I can assure you all that the case is being investigated in a professional and timely manner,” the chief said.

It was the second fatal shooting this year in Lady Lake. In March, a 38-year-old man was shot and killed at Applebee’s restaurant.

