Lawyer who scored big victory for The Villages now defending Trump

A lawyer who scored a big victory for The Villages in 2021 is now defending former President Trump.

Tampa attorney John Lauro signed on this past week to the former president’s legal team as he faces a possible third criminal indictment related to a federal investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Lauro, a former federal prosecutor, appeared Friday on Fox News.

“President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” Lauro said.

In 2021 in a federal courthouse in Tampa, Lauro represented The Villages in a case against two former sales representatives who dared to compete against their former boss. Lauro was extremely prepared and meticulous during the week-long trial, in which The Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr was a star witness. Lauro handed The Villages an important victory by skewering the Properties of The Villages defectors and winning a $603,700 judgement against them. The defectors had challenged the independent contractor agreement which would have barred them from selling real estate for two years after leaving The Villages. They went ahead and sold real estate in defiance of that agreement and wound up paying a hefty price.

In addition to Florida, Lauro is licensed to practice law in New York and the District of Columbia.