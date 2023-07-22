88.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 22, 2023
New Portillo’s restaurant would be a dream come true for Villagers

By Meta Minton

Darren Ivey of the Village of Polo Ridge launched an online petition effort five years ago to bring a Portillo’s restaurant to The Villages.

The Illinois native phoned the Chicago-area Portillo’s office in 2018 and asked what it would take to bring a Portillo’s to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. In an attempt to get the company’s attention, his petition effort quickly netted nearly 1,000 signatures.

At long last, his dream appears to be coming true.

This past week, the Town of Lady Lake offered an update on the Portillo’s restaurant to be built on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, near the intersection with County Road 25/Teague Trail.

There are plenty of favorites on the Portillo’s menu.

The 7,800 square foot fast food restaurant will offer a drive-thru, provide 131 parking spaces, and allocate an area for a dumpster enclosure.

Portillo’s is a Chicago-born chain famous for hot dogs, burgers and Italian beef sandwiches.

thedoghouse
Portillo’s began as a hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill. in 1963.

In 1963, Dick Portillo invested $1,100 into a small trailer to open the first Portillo’s hot dog stand in Villa Park, Ill. which he called “The Dog House.” Years later, Portillo’s has become a brand synonymous with Chicago. There are now more than 70 Portillo’s locations.

The nearest Portillo’s restaurants are located in Orlando and Kissimmee.

