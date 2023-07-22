77.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 22, 2023
type here...

Noah Edward Orndoff

By Staff Report
Noah Edward Orndoff
Noah Edward Orndoff

Noah Edward Orndoff
July 2, 1941 – July 18, 2023

Noah “Ed” Orndoff (82) of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023, at The Lighthouse Inn after his fight with Bulbar ALS. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on July 2, 1941 to Noah Edward Orndoff Sr. and Dorothy (Horner) Orndoff. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Ann (Gibson) Orndoff, their children Vicki Becker (Greg) and Kenny Orndoff (Trisha), and grandchildren Kayla Crandall (Cabe), Kyle Becker (soon to be wife, Annie), and Brady Becker (Paige).

Ed graduated from University of Maryland in 1965 where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Upon graduation he started his career at Black & Decker in Hampstead, MD. After several years, he went to work for Hamilton Easter, Inc., in Owings Mills, MD. There he worked as a salesman in industrial engineering. Sixteen years later he started his own business, NEO Associates, Inc., out of his home in Finksburg, MD.

In 1989, he and Betty Ann moved to Littlestown, PA, before moving to Florida in 2009. He was involved at New Covenant United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed helping to build houses with his Helping Hands friends.

Over the years Ed could be found on the softball field, the tennis court, or at a lake fishing. He enjoyed his many friends along the way who did those things with him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to New Covenant United Methodist Church Helping Hands or to The ALS Foundation.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We are not all millionaires

A Village of Hemingway resident says Villagers are getting hit with many price increases and it’s time to look at reducing costs.

The Villages brought this mess upon themselves

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says The Villages “brought this mess upon themselves” with regard to deed compliance. He offers some suggestions.

DeSantis or Trump in 2024?

A reader weighs in the on the question of supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis or former President Trump in 2024. Read her Letter to the Editor.

The ponds in The Villages look terrible

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the ponds in The Villages look terrible.

Photos