Noah Edward Orndoff

July 2, 1941 – July 18, 2023

Noah “Ed” Orndoff (82) of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2023, at The Lighthouse Inn after his fight with Bulbar ALS. He was born in Baltimore, MD, on July 2, 1941 to Noah Edward Orndoff Sr. and Dorothy (Horner) Orndoff. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Ann (Gibson) Orndoff, their children Vicki Becker (Greg) and Kenny Orndoff (Trisha), and grandchildren Kayla Crandall (Cabe), Kyle Becker (soon to be wife, Annie), and Brady Becker (Paige).

Ed graduated from University of Maryland in 1965 where he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. Upon graduation he started his career at Black & Decker in Hampstead, MD. After several years, he went to work for Hamilton Easter, Inc., in Owings Mills, MD. There he worked as a salesman in industrial engineering. Sixteen years later he started his own business, NEO Associates, Inc., out of his home in Finksburg, MD.

In 1989, he and Betty Ann moved to Littlestown, PA, before moving to Florida in 2009. He was involved at New Covenant United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed helping to build houses with his Helping Hands friends.

Over the years Ed could be found on the softball field, the tennis court, or at a lake fishing. He enjoyed his many friends along the way who did those things with him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to New Covenant United Methodist Church Helping Hands or to The ALS Foundation.