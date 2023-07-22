Premier home lists for $1.29 million in Bridgeport at Miona Shores

A premier home has been listed for $1.29 million in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.

The three bedroom/three bath home is located on more than one-third of an acre at 1102 Lakeview Lane. It has a three-car garage.

This turnkey home is being offered complete with furnishings. It has a salt-water pool complete with three fountains and architectural pillars, all within the comfort of a screened birdcage.

The master suite is a sight to behold, featuring French doors that lead to the lanai, and a luxurious en-suite bath which is perfect for pampering with a jetted tub, or refresh in the Roman Shower.

In 2022, a new air conditioning system was installed and a new water heater was added in 2023.

The bond balance is $29,095.