88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 22, 2023
type here...

Premier home lists for $1.29 million in Bridgeport at Miona Shores

By Staff Report

A premier home has been listed for $1.29 million in the Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores.

The three bedroom/three bath home is located on more than one-third of an acre at 1102 Lakeview Lane. It has a three-car garage.

The three bedroom:three bath home sits on more than one third of an acres at 1102 Lakeview Lane.
The three bedroom/three bath home sits on more than one-third of an acres at 1102 Lakeview Lane.

This turnkey home is being offered complete with furnishings. It has a salt-water pool complete with three fountains and architectural pillars, all within the comfort of a screened birdcage.

The pool features three fountains at the home at 1102 Lakeview Lane
The pool features three fountains at the home at 1102 Lakeview Lane.

The master suite is a sight to behold, featuring French doors that lead to the lanai, and a luxurious en-suite bath which is perfect for pampering with a jetted tub, or refresh in the Roman Shower.

In 2022, a new air conditioning system was installed and a new water heater was added in 2023.

The bond balance is $29,095.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The failed investigation into cocaine at the White House

A Village of Hacienda East resident offers his thoughts on the failed investigation into cocaine at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis hellbent on rolling back freedoms of Floridians

The chair of the Democratic National Committee has some harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

We need Florida-Friendly Landscaping

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita couple contends that Florida-Friendly Landscaping could cut down on the expense of flowers in The Villages.

Neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that neighborhood spies have ruined Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

We are not all millionaires

A Village of Hemingway resident says Villagers are getting hit with many price increases and it’s time to look at reducing costs.

Photos