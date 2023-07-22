88.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 22, 2023
The failed investigation into cocaine at the White House

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

If the Secret Service news release on their inability to find the source of the bag of cocaine in the White House is accurate, it would suggest that this august body could be severely challenged trying to “track a wounded elephant in two feet of snow.” Since I don’t believe this represents their capabilities, it sounds like their leadership has been compromised in the same way the leaders of our DOJ and FBI have corrupted their organizations.
Thanks to whistleblowers with the intestinal fortitude to come forward and expose such blatant corruption. These whistleblowers need to be protected so that the American people get a sense of what is actually happening. Our country needs a president with the courage to remove the leaders lacking integrity in these tainted organizations.

Austin Leahy
Village of Hacienda East

 

