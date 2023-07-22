93.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 22, 2023
We need Florida-Friendly Landscaping

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The way the flowers are handled definitely should be changed. We should go with more Florida-Friendly Landscaping which is much more environmentally friendly.

Betty and David Pessagno
Village of Bonita

 

Photos