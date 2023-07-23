78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, July 23, 2023
type here...

Couple in The Villages reunited after fight over homosexual content on TV

By Staff Report
James Edwin Barr
James Edwin Barr

A husband and wife in The Villages have been reunited after the husband’s arrest in a fight sparked by homosexual content on television.

A judge in Sumter County Court ruled last week that 62-year-old James Edwin Barr may return to his home in the Village of Pennecamp.

The Decatur, Ill. native had been banned since his July 6 arrest at the $1.2 million home on Lake Ridge Drive he purchased with his wife in 2021. Barr’s wife filed paperwork with the court indicating they had both been drinking on the night of the altercation. She said alcohol had “impaired” his judgement and she does not view him as a threat. She said she will not be participating in the prosecution of her husband, to whom she has been married since 1984.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home that night, Barr’s wife told deputies Barr had been drinking and “got upset” over “a homosexual comment” on a show she was watching, according to an arrest report.

“I’m not having that in my house,” he said.

As the wife attempted to get up from her recliner, the 280-pounder pushed her back into the chair and held her down. She suffered torn skin on her forearm.

He was arrested on a charge of battery.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Sticker shock when I got my homeowner’s premium notice

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suffered a little sticker shock when she got her homeowner’s premium notice.

We need accurate data on the cost of the flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he would like to see accurate data on the cost of the flowers.

The flowers are designed to impress potential buyers

A Village of LaBelle North resident offers the theory that the flowers’ main purpose may be to impress potential buyers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The failed investigation into cocaine at the White House

A Village of Hacienda East resident offers his thoughts on the failed investigation into cocaine at the White House. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis hellbent on rolling back freedoms of Floridians

The chair of the Democratic National Committee has some harsh words for Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos