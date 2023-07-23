Couple in The Villages reunited after fight over homosexual content on TV

A husband and wife in The Villages have been reunited after the husband’s arrest in a fight sparked by homosexual content on television.

A judge in Sumter County Court ruled last week that 62-year-old James Edwin Barr may return to his home in the Village of Pennecamp.

The Decatur, Ill. native had been banned since his July 6 arrest at the $1.2 million home on Lake Ridge Drive he purchased with his wife in 2021. Barr’s wife filed paperwork with the court indicating they had both been drinking on the night of the altercation. She said alcohol had “impaired” his judgement and she does not view him as a threat. She said she will not be participating in the prosecution of her husband, to whom she has been married since 1984.

When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home that night, Barr’s wife told deputies Barr had been drinking and “got upset” over “a homosexual comment” on a show she was watching, according to an arrest report.

“I’m not having that in my house,” he said.

As the wife attempted to get up from her recliner, the 280-pounder pushed her back into the chair and held her down. She suffered torn skin on her forearm.

He was arrested on a charge of battery.