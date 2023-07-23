Dr. Stephen McClellan

Dr. Stephen “Steve” McClellan, 83, of The Villages, Florida, died peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, under Hospice care with his wife, Jill, by his side.

Steve was born February 12, 1940, in Fostoria, Ohio, to Charles and Faye McClellan. A stand-out student-athlete, Steve lettered in multiple sports at Fostoria High School and went on to play baseball and football at The College of Wooster. For many years, Steve was the all-time leading rusher for the Scots and was inducted into The College of Wooster Hall of Fame in 1974. It was in Wooster that Steve met the love of his life, Jill. They were married in 1962 and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in June. Steve completed his Doctorate in Higher Education at Michigan State University in 1967 and then began his first career working in University Administration at several higher education institutions, including Tulane University, University of Texas, and Florida State University.

Steve and Jill returned to their Ohio roots and moved their family to Findlay in 1979 where they owned and operated Indian Lake Manor which began Steve’s second career in Health Care Administration. He would go on to work in a number of hospital systems including Mount Carmel in Columbus, Ohio, Catholic Medical Centers of Brooklyn and Queens, New York, and Kalida Health in Buffalo, New York. Steve and Jill initially retired to Apple Valley in Howard, Ohio, before moving to The Villages, Florida.

For Steve, family was everything and he was the biggest fan of his children, Scott, Chad and Robyn; never missing an athletic game or dance recital. Regardless of the event, Steve was always there supporting and encouraging his kids. Steve was a lifelong learner and a voracious reader. From history to business, fiction to nonfiction, Steve could always be found with his beloved books and paper and pen by his side. He was a great writer of poetry, having many poems published in The Villages Daily Sun newspaper. Jill was his favorite muse and the inspiration for many of his poems and writings throughout his life.

Left to forever cherish Steve’s memory are his wife, Jill; son, Scott (Melinda) McClellan of Hillard, Ohio; son, Chad (Melissa) McClellan of Tallahassee, Florida; daughter, Robyn McClellan of Seaford, New York; grandchildren, Devon McClellan, Kayla McClellan, Graham McClellan, all of Hilliard, Ohio; Cole Hennessy and Braden Hennessy both of Seaford, New York.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and sister Bonnie Mutzabaugh.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for the near future.

Memorials and donations in Steve’s name may be made to Vitas Healthcare Hospice. Donations can be mailed to: VITAS Healthcare, 6909 Old Highway 441, Suite 105, Mount Dora, FL 32757 or submitted on the website:

https://vitascommunityconnection.org/