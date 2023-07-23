Lady Lake leaders to discuss tax rate in budget workshop this week

Lady Lake leaders will discuss the tax rate in a budget workshop this week.
The workshop is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 26 at Lady Lake Town Hall.
The town staff is proposing a 3.3962 millage rate with no change in the millage from last year.
