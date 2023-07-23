Prison guard indicted in nearly $40,000 worth of false disability claims

A federal prison guard has been indicted after allegedly filing nearly $40,000 in false disability claims.

Katrina Denise McCoy, 40, of Minneola is facing 14counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count of wire fraud and a two-year minimum mandatory prison sentence for the aggravated identity theft offense. The indictment also provides for forfeiture of at least $39,570, representing the proceeds of the offenses.

According to evidence presented in court, between March 27, 2019, and February 23, 2021, and while employed as a correctional officer with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, McCoy created a scheme to defraud by making false representations on disability claims and submitting fictitious documentation in support of those claims. She also used a means of identification of two people to effectuate her scheme. As a result, she caused fourteen wire transfers into her bank account totaling $39,570.

This case is being investigated by the Florida Department of Financial Services Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, Bureau of Insurance Fraud and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Hannah Nowalk.