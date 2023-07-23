78.5 F
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Sheriff’s office official to answer questions at CDD 2 event

By Staff Report

An official from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will answer questions Tuesday evening from residents of Community Development District 2.

Capt. Robert Siemer will be a special guest at the monthly question-and-answer session held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 25 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Siemer, who is the district commander in The Villages for the sheriff’s office, will present information about the various programs offered by the sheriff’s office. He will also discuss a special community crime map that residents can use to track crime in their neighborhoods.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will also be speaking about a proposal to limit deed compliance complaints to residents of CDD 2.

For more information, call Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.

 

