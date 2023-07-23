86.9 F
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Sticker shock when I got my homeowner’s premium notice

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m sure I’m not the only Villager who gasped when they opened their homeowner’s insurance notice for their premium that was coming due. My insurance went from $3,250 to $6,252 for the coming year. I immediately called The Villages Insurance and scheduled an appointment with an agent in the Mulberry office. When I arrived, Traci said “I’m here to help you”. And help me she did. I walked out of her office with a new quote of $2,600 for the coming year. She said that many people were absolutely irate and talked rudely to her when they came in. It wasn’t her fault that the premiums went that high.
My question is, why didn’t somebody at The Villages Insurance research this issue and send out a note to the policyholders telling them that they should schedule a meeting with an agent if they were unhappy with their premium because ,”They’re there to help.”
I’m sure a lot of people went elsewhere for their insurance. I’ve been with TVI for 20 years so I wanted to give them the chance to rectify the situation. A pro-active approach with a letter from them prior to the premium notice would certainly have been welcome.

Lynne Stavedahl
Village of Calumet Grove

 

