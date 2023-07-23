76 F
The Villages
Sunday, July 23, 2023
We need accurate data on the cost of the flowers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Two thoughts on the change in flower plantings from four to three times a year.
From what I have read, it sounds like a typical case of he said/she said with the only piece of data coming from the CDD supervisor who estimated $55,000 in savings in his district alone. The response being “many” people have said such and such about the flowers.
There are many things to be considered here since no data is being collected and used for decision making.
I think the biggest issue is that many people here are on fixed incomes and many costs are rising and not many are coming down.
So if hundreds of thousands of dollars could be saved by either going to three vs. four plantings or the number of plantings are reduced by 25 percent what are the real data supported issues here?
As someone once said “show me the data.”

Gerald Hertzel
Village of Pennecamp

 

