81.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 24, 2023
type here...

Black-crowned night heron with twig at Fenney Nature Trail

By Staff Report

This juvenile black-crowned night heron was spotted at the Fenney Nature Trail playing with a twig. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Black-crowned night heron with twig at Fenney Nature Trail
Black-crowned night heron with twig at Fenney Nature Trail

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You got it wrong about Portillo’s

A reader from Leesburg offers a correction to a Villages-News.com’s story about a Portillo’s restaurant coming to the area.

It’s time to dial back the flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident suggests it’s time to dial back the flowers in The Villages.

Sell off the old flowers at the town squares

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the old flowers that are removed and replaced could be sold at the town squares.

Sticker shock when I got my homeowner’s premium notice

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suffered a little sticker shock when she got her homeowner’s premium notice.

We need accurate data on the cost of the flowers

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident says he would like to see accurate data on the cost of the flowers.

Photos