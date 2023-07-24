DUI suspect arrested after crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after a crash at U.S. 301 and County Road 466.

Lyle David Nelson, 63, of Wildwood, had been driving a red pickup shortly before 8 p.m. Friday when he was at fault in a rear-end collision at the busy intersection in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived on the scene, Nelson’s pickup was found parked at Jennings’ Citrus.

The Minnesota native had “slurred speech” and his eyes were “glazed and bloodshot.” He apparently had attempted to get rid of open alcohol containers prior to the arrival of law enforcement. He denied doing so.

He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .214 and .212 blood alcohol content. A computer check revealed he had been convicted in 2007 of driving while intoxicated in Minnesota.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and attempting to destroy or conceal evidence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.