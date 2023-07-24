81.5 F
The Villages
Monday, July 24, 2023
Habitual offender speeding at 85 mph tells deputy he was late for work

By Staff Report
Osvaldo Gonzalez
An habitual traffic offender speeding at 85 miles per hour told a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy he was running late for work.

Osvaldo Gonzalez, 20, of Altamonte Springs, was driving a black Toyota Camry at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on State Road 44 at Lake Panasoffee when he passed the deputy’s patrol vehicle and was paced at 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop, the Newark, N.J. native told the deputy he was running late for work. A computer check revealed that Gonzalez’s license had been revoked in May due to multiple suspensions. Gonzalez claimed he thought his license was still valid.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

