Habitual offender speeding at 85 mph tells deputy he was late for work

An habitual traffic offender speeding at 85 miles per hour told a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy he was running late for work.

Osvaldo Gonzalez, 20, of Altamonte Springs, was driving a black Toyota Camry at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on State Road 44 at Lake Panasoffee when he passed the deputy’s patrol vehicle and was paced at 85 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop, the Newark, N.J. native told the deputy he was running late for work. A computer check revealed that Gonzalez’s license had been revoked in May due to multiple suspensions. Gonzalez claimed he thought his license was still valid.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.