Monday, July 24, 2023
Man hides in attic after paying unwanted visit to woman’s home

By Staff Report
A man hid in an attic in an attempt to avoid arrest after paying an unwanted visit to a woman’s home.

Micah Freeman Rodgers, 29, of Ocklawaha, was arrested Saturday night on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

Rodgers, who has been barred from contacting the woman as the result of June arrest on a charge of battery, went to the woman’s trailer and put his hand other the woman’s mouth, “to stop her from yelling,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. He pushed her onto a bed. Rodgers’ father, who owns the trailer and lives next door, heard the commotion and knocked on the door. It provided an opportunity for the woman to break free and flee the trailer.

Rodgers’ father gave deputies a key to the trailer, where Rodgers was hiding in the attic and eventually surrendered to law enforcement.

Rodgers, who was convicted of battery in 2022, was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

